UKPSC Announces Prelim Exam Result For Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) Recruitment

UKPSC has released prelim exam result for PA (High Court Staff) Recruitment

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has published the result for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) Preliminary Exam 2019 on its official website. The preliminary examination was held on February 28, 2020. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination will now appear for Main examination.

UKPSC will conduct main examination for Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) recruitment in December 2020. However, the date has not been fixed yet.

The result for the UKPSC PA Prelim exam is available on the Commission's official website. The Commission has also released cut off marks and candidate's marks.

The cut off marks for general category candidates is 75.50, for Scheduled caste candidates is 13.75, for Other backward Classes is 61.50, for EWS candidates is 28.75.

For women candidates form Uttarakhand, cut off for general categories is 70.75, for SC categories is 10.25, for OBC candidates is 14.25, and for EWS candidates is 68.75.

UKPSC PA (High court Staff) Prelim Exam Result: Direct Link

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official UKPSC website: ukpsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the result link for PA prelim exam 2019.

Step four: Download the result pdf and check for your roll number.

