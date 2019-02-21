UGC Asks Data On Vice-Chancellor, Registrar From Universities; 7th CPC In Effect From This Date

University Grants Commission (UGC) is in the process of updating its database and has asked all universities in India to submit information about Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, and Nodal Officer for UGC. The Commission has sought contact information for these office-bearers from the Universities. In a notice, that was released on February 14, 2019, UGC has termed the exercise 'MOST URGENT' and has asked the Universities to furnish these details as soon as possible.

UGC has asked Universities to submit mobile/landline numbers and email address of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, and Nodal Officer for UGC.

The information is to be sent via email to ugc.university2019@gmail.com.

The letter signed by Rajnish Jain, Secretary & CVO, University Grants Commission, was also sent to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities.

Meanwhile, in another notice published by UGC, the commission has notified Universities to revise allowances of teachers, equivalent Academic Staff, Registrars, Finance Officers, and Controller of Examination as per the 7th CPC.

The date of revision of allowances of 7th CPC is with effect from 01.07.2017 as mentioned in the MHRD letter dated 01.02.2019.

