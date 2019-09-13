UGC NET Certificates To Be Issued By National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET Update: Certificates To Be Issued By NTA

UGC NET certificates will be issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), hereon. Candidates who took the exam in June this year can expect their certificates within a month.

In a latest communique to NDTV, Director General of NTA Vineet Joshi said that the certificates of the National Eligibility Test (NET), which the NTA conducts on behalf of UGC, will be issued by it hereon.

NTA will release the certificates of the June UGC NET, the result of which was declared on July 13. It has been more than 2 months since the June NET result has been declared.

More than 60 thousand candidates have cleared the National Eligibility Test in June and are eligible for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship.

4,756 candidates are eligible to avail both the fellowship and lectureship.

More than 9 lakh candidates took the June UGC NET.

Meanwhile, the registration process of December UGC NET is underway. The exam will be held from December 2-6.

NTA To Helm CSIR NET

In a first, the NTA will conduct the CSIR NET this year. Registrations have begun and the exam is scheduled for December.

CSIR has asked candidates to contact regarding queries on NET certificates on its new email ID certificate@csirhrdg.res.in.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.