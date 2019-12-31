UGC NET December 2019 Exam Result Declared

UGC NET result for December 2019 exam has been declared on the official website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for UGC NET December 2019 exam on the official website. The result was announced today afternoon. The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects and concluded on December 6, 2019. NTA has managed to declare result for UGC NET within 25 days of holding the last exam.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 exam can check their result by following the steps given below.

UGC NET December 2019 Result: How To Check

Step one: Go to official website: ntanet.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your login credentials.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

UGC NET December 2019 Result: Check Here

The e-certificates for candidates who have qualified in the UGC NET exam will be released on the website later.

The final score of the candidates are normalized for papers which were conducted over multiple shifts.

As per official UGC NET information booklet, the number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

