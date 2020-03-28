'Extend UGC NET Application Deadline': Applicants To NTA On Twitter

Applicants have requested NTA to extend application deadline for UGC NET June exam

With the MHRD minister announcing that NEET UG and JEE Main exams have been postponed, applicants for other exams are also requesting MHRD and National Testing Agency to revise dates for the respective exams. Several UGC NET applicants have taken to twitter and urged the Ministry and NTA to extend application dates for the UGC NET exam which is scheduled in June this year.

Applicants are also asking if the date for UGC NET June exam will be changed given the prevalent conditions.

Sir,@ugc_india the Ugc NET exam will be reseduled or not and any chance of extend in applying date . — Biki Das Sudipta (@BikiSudipta) March 27, 2020

The last date for UGC NET application is still far. The application process will end on April 16, but several applicants have complained that they are facing difficulty in completing the process and have requested that the deadline be extended.

@DrRPNishank Sir , please extend the last date of UGC NET Application form , because aspriants are unable to fill from in this panademi situation #Covid19India . — Biki Das Sudipta (@BikiSudipta) March 26, 2020

@PrakashJavdekar sir please ensure that the deadline of form filling of UGC NET exam increases as most of us are unable to fill that..Waiting for your response sir.???? — vishal anand (@vishal39861) March 28, 2020

Kindly do the needful to extend the deadline for entrance exam application of Central Universities and NET



Many students are unable to make an application due to the lockdown



And disburse the pending scholarships@ugc_india@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishank@mamidala90#corona — Vishnu Prazad (@Vishnu_Prazad) March 28, 2020

As per the official schedule for UGC NET June 2020, the application window will close on April 16. Application fee payment through online methods will be allowed till April 17.

UGC NET admit card will be released on May 15 and exam has been scheduled from June 15 to June 20, 2020.

Lakhs of candidates appear for UGC NET exam, which is an eligibility-cum-qualification exam for Assistant Professor and JRF.

In the UGC NET held in December 2019 a total of 60,147 candidates qualified for 'eligibility for Assistant Professor only', and 5,092 qualified for JRF and became eligible for Assistant Professorship. As per NTA, 10,34,872 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 7,93,813 appeared for the exam.

