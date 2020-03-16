UGC NET June 2020 Registration Begins

The UGC NET will be held from June 15 to June 20.

Online registration for UGC NET June 2020 has begun. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Candidates can apply for the test toll April 16 at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2020: Apply Online

UGC NET June 2020 Notification

The UGC NET will be held from June 15 to June 20.

The exam is held twice a year to select candidates for Assistant Professor post in higher education institutes and also for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

"The entire application process of UGC-NET June 2020 is online, including uploading of scanned images, Payment of Fees, and Printing of Confirmation Page. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/ by Hand/E-mails," the exam agency has said in the official notification.

Selection to National Fellowship for Scheduled Students, National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority candidates will also be done through UGC NET June 2020.

The exam will be a computer-based test.

For JRF the upper age limit is 30 years as on June 1, 2020. For Assistant Professor there is no upper age limit.

In the UGC NET held in December 2019 a total of 60,147 have qualified for ' eligibility for Assistant Professor only', and 5,092 have qualified for JRF and are eligible for Assistant Professorship. As per NTA, 10,34,872 candidates registered for the exam out of which 7,93,813 appeared for the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News