UGC NET From May 2-17; Registration Closes Tomorrow

The December 2020 edition of the UGC NET will be held from May 2 to 17. The registration facility for this exam will close on March 2. However, the option to deposit the application fee will be open till March 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for humanities, social science and other subjects for determining eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship.

Candidates who have secured minimum 55% marks in Master's degree in humanities, social science and others can apply for this exam. The cut off marks for candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/scheduled caste (SC)/scheduled tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD)/third gender category candidates is 50% marks.

The upper age limit for candidates applying for JRF is 30 years. For the December 2020 edition of the UGC NET which is scheduled in May the age limit is 31 years.

The exam will be a computer-based test and will comprise two papers. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks.

The UGC NET is held in June and in December. This time, the December 2020 edition of the exam could not be held on time and has been scheduled in May.

The NET for science subjects is also held by the NTA on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

