UGC NET: Details On Junior Research Fellowship

UGC NET will be held in May. Registration for the exam has begun.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for the selection of Assistant Professors and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) twice a year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for humanities, social science and other subjects. The NET for science subjects is also held by the NTA on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The UGC NET is held in June and in December. This time, the December 2020 edition of the exam could not be held on time and has been scheduled in May.

