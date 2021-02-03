The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for the selection of Assistant Professors and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) twice a year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for humanities, social science and other subjects. The NET for science subjects is also held by the NTA on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
The UGC NET is held in June and in December. This time, the December 2020 edition of the exam could not be held on time and has been scheduled in May.
UGC NET: List of subjects in which exam is held
UGC NET: Details On Junior Research Fellowship
- Candidates who have secured minimum 55% marks in Master's degree in humanities, social science and others are eligible for this exam. The cut off marks for candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/scheduled caste (SC)/scheduled tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD)/third gender category candidates is 50% marks.
- Candidates who are appearing for the final year exams or are awaiting the result are also eligible to appear for UGC NET.
- The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master's level examination have been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (which is from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.
- Candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor.
- Candidates who qualify for the JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities or IITs or any other Institutions.
- The validity of the offer will be three years starting from the date of issue of the JRF award letter.
- Candidates who have already joined MPhil or PhD, the JRF will commence from the date of declaration of NET result or from the date on which the candidate joins, whichever is later.
- The National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) and the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF) will be as per the guidelines available on the official websites of the concerned Ministries and/or the UGC.
- The age limit for candidates applying for JRF is 30 years. For the December 2020 edition of the UGC NET which is scheduled in May the age limit is 31 years.