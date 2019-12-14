NTA Extends Last Date For Objection On UGC NET Answer Key; Offline Provision For Kashmir Valley

NTA has extended last date to submit objection on UGC NET answer key

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of objections on the provisional answer key for the UGC NET examination conducted in December 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit their objections on the preliminary answer key by 11:5 pm today, i.e. December 14.

The Agency decided to extend the last date after it received multiple requests from the candidates who appeared in the exam.

The question paper and candidate's response sheet will also remain available on the official NTA NET website till today.

Candidates who submit an objection are required to upload supporting documents for their objection in a single pdf file. A processing fee of Rs. 1000 will be charged for every objection submitted.

In case a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded in their corresponding bank account.

For candidates in Kashmir Valley, the Agency has made provisions for offline objection submission.

Candidates in Kashmir Valley can submit their objections by downloading the form of concerned subject available on the website, filling in the hard copy, and depositing it at the Nodal Centre situated at Delhi Public School, Athwaja, Srinagar. Candidates can also obtain a hard copy of the objection form from the Nodal Centre and do the needful.

Kashmir Valley candidates can pay the processing fee required for objection submission in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at NOIDA (UP). The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. The last date to submit objections for Kashmir Valley candidates has been extended up to December 15, 2019.

NTA held the UGC NET December 2019 examination in Computer-based mode (CBT) from December 2 to December 6 which 7,93,813 candidates appeared. NTA released the provisional answer key for UGC NET exam on December 10.

Click here for more Jobs News