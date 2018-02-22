TSPSC TRT Secondary Grade Teacher Hall Tickets Released @ Tspsc.gov.in; Download Now

According to a notification posted on TSPSC website, TRT School Assistant English, Mathematics and Social Studies halltickets will be released tomorrow at 11:00 AM.
TSPSC is conducting recruitment for School Assistant (52/2017), Secondary Grade Teacher (53/2017), Language Pandit (54/2017) , School Assistant (Physical Education) 55/2017 and Physical Education Teacher (56/2017) in School Education Department.
TSPSC TRT will be held from 24 to 28 February and preliminary answer keys of the exam will be available from 1-5 March 2018.
TSPSC TRT Hall Ticket: How to download
Follow the steps given here to download your TSPSC TRT hall tickets:
2: Click on the link: "Hallticket Download for TRT Notifications".
3: Click on the hall ticket of the exam you are appearing
4: On next page, enter TSPSC id and date of birth
5: Submit and download your TSPSC TRT hall tickets
