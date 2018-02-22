TSPSC TRT Secondary Grade Teacher Hall Tickets Released @ Tspsc.gov.in; Download Now

TSPSC TRT hall tickets for secondary grade teacher Telugu and English exams have been released on the official website of the commission.

Jobs | | Updated: February 22, 2018 12:39 IST
New Delhi:  TSPSC TRT hall tickets for secondary grade teacher Telugu and English exams have been released on the official website of the commission. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad will conduct Teachers Recruitment Test (Test) for these posts on February 25, 2018. The commission has already released hall tickets for language pundit and school assistants of Telugu subject exams. The TSPSC TRT hall tickets are available on the official website of the Commission for candidates at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the TSPSC TRT hall ticket at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

According to a notification posted on TSPSC website, TRT School Assistant English, Mathematics and Social Studies halltickets will be released tomorrow at 11:00 AM.

TSPSC is conducting recruitment for School Assistant (52/2017), Secondary Grade Teacher (53/2017), Language Pandit (54/2017) , School Assistant (Physical Education) 55/2017 and Physical Education Teacher (56/2017) in School Education Department.

TSPSC TRT will be held from 24 to 28 February and preliminary answer keys of the exam will be available from 1-5 March 2018.
 

TSPSC TRT Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your TSPSC TRT hall tickets:

1: Go to the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in
2: Click on the link: "Hallticket Download for TRT Notifications".
3: Click on the hall ticket of the exam you are appearing
4: On next page, enter TSPSC id and date of birth
5: Submit and download your TSPSC TRT hall tickets

