TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Hall Ticket Soon @ Tspsc.gov.in; How To Download 

TSPSC Hall Ticket 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is all set to release the hall ticket of the written exam for the recruitment to the post of Hostel Welfare Officers GR-II in BC Welfare and Tribal Welfare Departments (General Recruitment) soon. According to a statement from TSPSC, the Hostel Welfare Officers OMR written exam hall tickets will be released on July 24. The TSPSC hall tickets will be available on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers written exam will be held on July 29.

"It is hereby informed that, the written exam (OMR based) for the post of Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II in BC Welfare Department & Tribal Welfare Department is scheduled to be held on 29/07/2018 FN & AN," said a statement from TSPSC.

"The candidate can download the Hall Tickets from 24/07/2018 onwards which will be available in Commission's website (www.tspsc.gov.in)," the statement added.

TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your TSPSC TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers hall tickets:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the link given on the homepage for downloading TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers Hall Ticket.

Step 3 : On next page enter your TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers registration details

Step 4 : Submit and download your TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officers hall tickets

TSPSC had invited applications online from qualified candidates for 87 vacancies to the post of Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II in Tribal Welfare Department in January this year.

