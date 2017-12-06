TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Final Answer Key For Forest Section Officer Written Exam @Tspsc.gov.in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the written exam conducted for the Forest Section Officer in Forest Department. The final answer keys are available on the TSPSC official website for download.

TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Final Answer Key For FSO Exam @Tspsc.gov.in New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the written exam conducted for the Forest Section Officer (FSO) in Forest Department. The final answer keys are available on the TSPSC official website for download. The written exam was conducted on October 22, 2017 and the commission had released the preliminary answer key on the website on October 27. Candidates who had appeared in the exam had to submit their objections to the commission by November 9, 2017.



The commission after reviewing the objections submitted had prepared the final answer key and will not entertain any objection request now.



Candidates who appeared for the exam should go through the final answer key. The answer key will help them estimate their score in the written exam.



How to download TSPSC Forest Section Officer Written Exam Answer Key 2017?



Step one: Go to TSPSC official website: www.tspsc.gov.in

Step two: Under the 'What's New' section, click on 'Forest Section Officer - Final keys and web note' link.

Step three: A new window will open. The answer keys for General Knowledge and Mathematics paper has been released separately. Click on the link for each paper in the new window.

Step four: The answer key will open in a pdf format. Download and check.



The result for TSPSC Forest Section officer Written Exam is expected soon and will be released on the TSPSC official website only.



Click here for more



