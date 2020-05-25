Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board: Registration Deadline Extended For Manager Post

TSPSC recruitment: The recruitment was notified by March 7 and a total of 93 posts will be filled..

Registration deadline has been extended for Manager (Engineering) post in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service. The recruitment is being done by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad. Candidates can now submit their application till May 31 at the official website of the Commission tspsc.gov.in.

The application process was closed on May 15. "In view of the situation of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) Lock-down in Telangana State, TSPSC decided to extend the Last date for submission of applications ONLINE upto 31/05/2020," the official notification released by the Commission reads.

The recruitment was notified by March 7. A total of 93 posts will be filled in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Communication and Computer Science / Information Technology.

Candidates should have obtained Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the U.G.C. or AICTE. The age of the applicants should be between 18-34 years.

Selection to the posts will be on the basis of written exam and personality test or interview. The written exam will be held at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal and Nizamabad.

