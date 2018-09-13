TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018: Registration Date Extended

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) has extended the last date for application submission for Junior Panchayat Secretary post. Candidates who have not applied for the post, last date for which was September 12, can now apply for 9,355 posts till September 15. Application fee can be submitted till September 14. TSPRI will allow candidates to revise the application form till September 16. Edit option will be available in two phases.

Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2018: TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Application For 9,355 Posts Begins @ Tspri.cgg.gov.in

'Application fields will be allowed to edit by candidate on 16th Sept 2018 other than the fields i.e exam center, mobile no, email and field related to payment (local status claimed by candidate, community, differently-abled person, Ex service person). Fields which are related to fee (local status claimed by candidate, community, differently-abled person, Ex service person will be allowed to edit separately Date will be announce. Candidates will not be allowed to edit other fields. Some of the Candidate have to pay additional Rs.400 based on the modifications made on these payment related fields,' reads the official statement.

Candidates with Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission as on 31.8.2018 and must possess working knowledge of computers are eligible to apply. The age limit for the TSPRI panchayat secretary recruitment will be Minimum '18' years and Maximum '39' years of age as on the 31-08-2018 i.e., as on date of notification.

