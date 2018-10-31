TSLPRB SI, Constable PMT/ PET In December

TSLPRB SI, Constable PMT/ PET From December 17

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) schedule for SI and Constable posts. The PMT/ PET will begin, tentatively, on December 17, 2018. The written exam result was released few weeks before. Close to 50% of the candidates, who took the exam, have qualified the written exam and have been shortlisted for the PMT/ PET level. A total of 377770 candidates will appear for the PMT/ PET in SI Civil, SI IT&C, ASI FPB, PC Civil, PC IT&C, PC Drivers in PTO and PC Mechanics in PTO.

The tests will be held at '4 venues / grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates), at 2 venues / grounds in Warangal and at 1 venue / ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad and this process is likely to be completed within a period 35-40 working days,' reads the official notification from TSLPRB.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the tests and wish to appear for it, should start filling the part 2 application form and submit the relevant documents till November 18. TSLPRB has asked candidates to be very careful while filling up their application form. 'Candidates are cautioned not to leave it to Operators of Photocopy / Net Centres. They may take the assistance of the Operators of Photocopy / Net Centres, yet, they should be personally present and see to it that right information and uploads are provided in their Online Application Forms,' says the recruiting body.

