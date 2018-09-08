Telangana SET 2018 Result Declared

TS SET 2018 Result: Know How To Check

Results have been announced for Telangana SET 2018. Osmania University, the exam conducting body of Telangana SET has hosted the result on its official website. Candidates can also go directly to telanganaset.org for the TS SET 2018 result. The exam was held in July. On behalf of Telangana State Government, the Osmania University conducts the exam for determining the eligibility of Telangana Students for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor & Lecturership in Telangana Universities and Colleges. The TS-SET examination is conducted in General Studies & 29 subjects at 7 regional centres of Examination spread over across the State.

TS SET 2018 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website telanganaset.org or Osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS SET 2018 result link

Step 3: Download the result file

Step 4: Check your roll number

TS SET 2018 result is available online and candidates can check using their roll number.

Hereafter, TS SET 2018 marks will be released online. Candidates can check the same on the official website. Besides this, TS-SET will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/ non-qualified candidates.

Last year the TS SET result was declared in October and a total of 3726 candidates had qualified the exam.

