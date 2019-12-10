Tripura Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) Result Announced

Tripura TET result has been released on the official website

Teacher's Recruitment Board, Tripura has announced the result for Tripura Teacher's Eligibility Test (T-TET). The provisional result for both Paper I and Paper II are available on the Board's official website. Candidates can also view their respective OMR Answer Sheet by logging on to the official website of TRBT using their user name and password. The OMR sheets will be available till December 20, 2019.

Along with the TET result, the Board has also released the schedule for scrutiny of documents. The scrutiny of documents will begin on December 16 and conclude on December 20, 2019.

Tripura TET Paper I Result

Tripura TET Paper II Result

Mark-sheets of academic and professional qualification including other relevant certificates/ documents of the candidates will be scrutinised during scrutiny of mark sheets/certificates/documents. Hence, candidates are advised to keep the following documents in original and a set of self-attested photocopies at hand for the scrutiny process:

Downloaded Application Acknowledgement Page and Admit Card of T-TET 2019" Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) Admit Card of matriculation/madhyamik examination for age proof Caste certificate (for SC & ST candidate) PH certificate (for PH candidate) Mark-sheets (all semesters/years) of academic qualification Mark-sheets (all semesters/years) of professional (teacher training) qualification (if applicable) Certificates of academic and professional qualification (if any) Photo bearing identity card - like PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, AADHAR etc. (any one) No-objection certificate from the concerned authority (for in-service candidate)

Candidates who have qualified in both papers need to bring two set of self-attested photocopies of their documents. Such candidates will attend only on the date of scrutiny as scheduled for Paper II, and they need not attend the scrutiny as scheduled for Paper I again.

