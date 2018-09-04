Tripura Public Service Commission Recruitment 2018: Apply For 177 Personal Assistant Vacancies @ Tpsconline.in

TPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 177 Personal Assistant Vacancies

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 177 posts of Personal Assistant. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online till October 1, 2018. To be eligible for this post, an applicant must have knowledge of computer. The selection process will include a Preliminary Test, Typing Test, and Main Examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2 with minimum 45% marks.

Candidate must have knowledge of computer with typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 100 w.p.m. in Shorthand writing.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

Application Process

Advertisement

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online on the following link: www.tpsconline.in.

General/Other State candidates have to pay Rs. 100 and SC/ST/BPL/PWD candidates have to pay Rs. 50 as application fee through online banking to the account no. '31176521319' of State Bank of India in favour of the Secretary, Tripura Public Service Commission.

Selection Process

The Recruitment process will comprise of three successive stages - Preliminary Examination of 100 marks (multiple Choice Type Test), Type Writing (Using Computer) of 100 marks & Shorthand Writing and Transcription (using computer) of 200 marks, and Main Examination of 250 marks (Conventional Type Test).

Click here for more Jobs News