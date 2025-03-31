TPSC JE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

TPSC JE 2025: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has extended the application last date for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2025 exam. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in till April 7. Previously, the deadline was set for March 21, 2025.

The notification reads: "It is for information of all concerned that the Commission is pleased to extend the online Application form up to April 7, 2025 (5.30 pm) for the ongoing recruitment process of Junior Engineer, Grade-1 & Grade-II, Civil Engineering under RD Department, Govt. of Tripura. All other terms and condition will remain unchanged."

TPSC JE 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link online application link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your required login details and register yourself

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Save the form for future references



Salary

Junior Engineer Grade-I: Rs. 47,600

Junior Engineer Grade-II: Rs 34,700



Educational Qualifications

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University/Institution

Permanent Resident Certificate of Tripura (PRTC) is mandatory for application



Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type, 100 marks)

This stage serves as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the Main Examination. The marks obtained in this examination will not be considered for final selection. Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks (40% for UR & 30% for reserved category candidates) to proceed.

Main (written) Examination (500 marks)

Only candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will be eligible for the Main Examination. To qualify for the Interview-cum-Personality Test, candidates must secure at least 40% (UR) or 30% (Reserved Category) in aggregate.

Interview-cum-Personality Test (50 marks)

Shortlisted candidates from the Main Examination will be eligible to appear for the Interview-cum-Personality Test. This stage assesses the candidate's communication skills, personality, and overall suitability for the role.