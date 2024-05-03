Tripura Public Service Commission Conducting Main Exam To Fill Over 400 Vacant Posts In The State

The Tripura Public Service Commission is conducting the TPSC exam from May 3-5, 2024 for selecting 400 Junior Engineer vacancies.



The selection process for TPSC involves prelims and mains examination. Candidates who qualified the TPSC Prelims conducted on October 8, 2023 were eligible to appear in the Mains exam scheduled for May 3, 2024. Those who pass the Mains exam will be called for interview. The final result will be used for appointing candidates in various services in the state of Tripura.

Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 30 years were eligible to appear in the exam.

After the exam, the Tripura Public Service Commission will soon release the answer key in PDF format on its official website. The key will help the applicants to evaluate and estimate their marks after the exam has been conducted.

Soon after the release of the answer key, TPSC will announce the results for the written test and interview session. The result for Tripura Public Service Commission will be released in PDF format. Those applicants who pass all rounds are selected in various posts of TPSC.

Exam format



The Preliminary exam is conducted in MCQ format to screen candidates for the Main examination. The marks obtained in this exam will not be considered for final selection as qualified candidates are required to further undergo assessment in the Main exam.

The Main examination is conducted for 500 marks. Of which, candidates are required to score a minimum cut off of 40 per cent to qualify for interview cum personality test. The selected candidates on the basis of results of the Main (written) examination will be allowed to appear in the Interview Cum Personality Test.