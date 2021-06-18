Tripura Public Service Commission To Conduct Agriculture Officer Exam In August

TPSC would conduct agriculture officer exam on August 22.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has scheduled the Agriculture Officer Exam on August 22. The admit cards of all the candidates will be released on August 9. A total of 63 vacancies will be filled through this exam in TAFS Gr 1, group B gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare.

The exam would carry a total of 180 marks and would comprise questions from English, general knowledge, and agriculture. The duration of the exam would be 3 hours.

Candidates who qualify this exam will be called for an interview. "The limited number of candidates. maximum five times of total vacant posts in category wise, will be selected merit wise for interview on the basis of the result of written exam, subject to securing minimum qualifying marks as fixed by the Commission," the TPSC has said.

The interview would carry a total of 20 marks.

Regarding admit card of the written exam, the Commission has informed candidates that, " if there is any difficulty for downloading it, contact the Commission's Secretariat on and from August 16 to download provisional admission certificate."

The detailed programme of the exam will be released later on the website.

