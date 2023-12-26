Tripura Public Service Commission Hiring Assistant Professors, Details Here

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is seeking applications for assistant professor posts. The registration process will begin on December 27, with a deadline set for January 29, 2024. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill 12 vacancies for assistant professors in different super specialty faculties of AGMC and GB Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura.

Age limit:

The upper age limit is 50 years as of January 29.

TPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee:

General category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400, while the application fee for SC/ST/BPL cardholders/physically handicapped candidates is Rs 350.

TPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply