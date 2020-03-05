Tripura Civil Service Exam Details Announced

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Details of the Tripura Civil Service exam have been announced by the state public service commission. Candidates can apply from March 10 to April 9. A total of 30 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Graduates, between 21-40 years of age as on March 1, are eligible for the exam. The official exam notification is available on the website of Tripura Public Service Commission.

Notification

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary examination, main examination and personality test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks and 100 marks respectively.

The preliminary examination is a screening test only to select candidates for the main examination. The marks obtained in this examination by the candidates will not be considered for preparing final merit list, reads the exam guidelines notified by the commission.

The final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained by a candidate in the main examination in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the personality test.

The Tripura Public Service Commission has also notified Tripura Police Service exam. 10 vacancies have notified of which 1 post will be reserved for woman candidate.

