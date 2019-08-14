Tripura Government Announces Gram Rozgar Sahayak Jobs For 10th Pass Candidates

Tripura government has announced Gram Rozgar Sahayak jobs for class 10 pass candidates

Rural Development Department (RDD), Government of Tripura, recently announced recruitment of 1962 Gram Rozgar Sahayak (GRS) under MGNREGS on fixed pay basis. The last date to apply for the GRS recruitment is August 29, 2019. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the recruitment by logging in to R.D. Department's official website, tripurard.in.

Anyone who has passed Madhyamik/ Matriculation examination and possess working knowledge of computers and android phones are eligible to apply. The age limit applicable for this recruitment is 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 200 and for reserved category candidates is Rs. 150.

The selection process for GRS post is a 3-step process including an OMR-based MCQ written exam, Computer Skill Test, and Interview and Personality Test.

The written exam question paper will be in English. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will have 120 objective questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. The question paper will have three parts - Part A, Part B, and Part C.

Part A of the question paper will be a test on general English (up to class 10 standard) consisting of 40 questions. 10 questions will be based on comprehension test (2 paragraphs with 5 questions each to check the ability of the candidate to decipher sample official instructions) and 10 questions will be to check the ethical values of the candidate.

Part B of the question paper will be a test on numerical ability (up to class 08 standard) consisting of 40 questions. The questions will be on application of percentage, mensuration, ratio and proportion, work & time and data interpretation.

Part C of the question paper will comprise of 40 questions on general knowledge and will include some questions on Rural Development Schemes of Government of India like MGNREGS, PMAY-G, NRLM and current affairs of India.

