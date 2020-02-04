TNUSRB Police Constable, Jail Warder Selection List Out. Check Here

TNUSRB result: TNUSRB list of provisionally selected candidates has been published at tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB result: Tamilnadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB, the state level police personnel recruitment body, has released the provisional selection list for the recruitment held for the posts of Grade II Police Constable (AR & TSP), Jail Warder and Firemen. The TNUSRB list of provisionally selected candidates has been published online at tnusrbonline.org, the official portal of the state police recruitment body.

TNUSRB result: Check Grade II PC, Jail Warder, Firemen selection list here

The Board has released two lists; roster-wise and enrolment number wise.

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Enrolment No. wise)

FINAL PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (Roster wise)

The TNUSRB released the marks of candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted for Constable, fireman and jail warder recruitment in October last year. The board had released the written exam result and cut off on September 27 last year.

Candidates who qualified in the recruitment examination then appeared for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Endurance Test (ET), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The Board had released district-wise list of candidates who qualified for PET, ET, and PMT.

TNUSRB had notified recruitment of Constable, fireman and jail warder in March last year year. Total 8,826 vacancies were announced by the board.

