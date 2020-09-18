Over 10,000 Vacancies Announced In Tamil Nadu Police

TNUSRB has notified 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has notified a total of 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts. The Board has released the detailed job notification on its website tnusrbonline.org. Application forms for the recruitment will be available from September 26. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till October 26.

"The Online Application for the Common Recruitment - 2020 will be available from 10 AM onwards on 26.09.2020," the TNUSRB has notified.

Job Notification

Through this recruitment, TNUSRB board will also fill 72 backlog vacancies.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2020 Details

Vacancy Details

Police Constable (Armed Service): 3,784 posts

Police Constable (Special Force): 6,547 posts

Jail Warder: 119 posts

Fireman: 458 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this job. Candidates with higher educational qualification are not eligible to apply.

: Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this job. Candidates with higher educational qualification are not eligible to apply. Age Limit: 18-24 years as on July 1, 2020 (age relaxation norms are given in the job notification)

Pay Scale: Rs 18200-52900

