TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam 2017 Answer Keys On March 24 At Tnusrbonline.org

The answer key for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Common Recruitment - 2017 - 18 (GR. II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], GR. II Jail Warders, Firemen) will be released on March 24, 2018. The answer key will be released on the TNUSRB official website. The answer keys which will be released will not be final answer key and candidates will be allowed to submit challenge to the same. The last date to submit challenge to the answer key will be April 2, 2018.

The TNUSRB Common Recruitment exam was conducted for select ion of candidates for 6140 posts. The exam was conducted in offline mode and was of 80 marks. Candidates were given 1 hour and 20 minute's time to attempt all the questions.



There were two sections in the question paper. General Knowledge was of 50 marks and Psychology was of 30 marks.



As per a report in the Hindu, a total of 35,695 candidates had appeared in the central zone for the combined recruitment of Grade -II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen.



After carefully going through the objections submitted by candidates, the board will prepare a final answer key which will also be the basis for preparation of result for the written exam. Candidates who qualify on the written exam, will have to appear in the next stage which will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.



