Tamil Nadu Police: Registration Begins For New Recruitment, Call Letter Released For SI Exam

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has begun online registration for new recruitment through which it will fill a total of 10,906 vacancies in police constable, jail warder and fireman posts. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms which are available online till October 26. The written exam is likely to be held in December.

Class 10 pass candidates, between 18-24 years of age as on July 1, 2020, are eligible for this job. Candidates with higher educational qualification are not eligible to apply.

Out of the total number of posts 3,784 vacancies are in Police Constable (Armed Service), 6,547 vacancies are in Police Constable (Special Force) post, 119 vacancies in Jail Warder post and 458 vacancies in Fireman posts.

The board has also released call letter for Sub Inspector recruitment exam. This recruitment was announced in 2019. Through this TNUSRB will fill 969 vacancies and the selection will be through written exam, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, endurance test and an interview.

For the Sub Inspector recruitment, for which call letters have been released, TNUSRB has asked COVID-19 positive candidates to send their test report along with relevant documents to rntgcpcni@gmail.com.

