TNPSC Tamil Nadu Announces Recruitment For Graduates (Mathematics/ Statistics)

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Statistical Inspector under Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Subordinate Service. Graduates (with main subjects in Mathematics or Statistics) can apply to the posts. A total of 13 post are open for recruitment. TNPSC will conduct written exam on November 24, 2018 in two shifts. The exam will be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Salem. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and oral test marks taken together. The oral test will be conducted after document verification.

TNPSC will accept online application till September 26, 2018 at tnpsc.gov.in.

On the other hand, TNPSC will conduct prelims for Combined Civil Services Exam (II) on November 11. Online registration for the exam will end on September 9, 2018. 'The Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Written Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit,' reads the official notification. The preliminary exam result will be released in February 2019. After the completion of application process for main exam, TNPSC will conduct the exam in May.

