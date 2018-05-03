Tamil Nadu PSC Notifies Recruitment For Agricultural Officer Post TNPSC has released official notification for recruitment to 192 Agricultural Officer (Extension) post. The recruitment to Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service will be through online exam, which is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Recruitment 2018 For 192 Agricultural Officer Posts New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released official notification for recruitment to 192 Agricultural Officer (Extension) post. The recruitment to Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service will be through online exam, which is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2018. The last day to apply for the recruitment is June 2, 2018. The online exam would comprise of two papers: paper 1 (Agriculture) will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and paper 2 (general studies) from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can submit their applications online at tnpsc.gov.in.



While the upper age limit for agriculture graduates is 30 years; it is 32 years for those having a higher educational qualification. There is no age limit for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes.



Candidates with Bachelor's degree in Agriculture (B.Sc., Agriculture) can apply to the post. Applicant must have adequate knowledge in Tamil.



Online exam will be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.



'Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicant's appearance in the written examination and oral test is compulsory,' clarifies the TNPSC regarding selection process.



