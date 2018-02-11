TNPSC Group 4 Exam Over; Answer Key Expected Soon @ Tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC Group 4 VAO exam held today in across several centres across Tamil Nadu and the official TNPSC answer key will be released in two days' time.

Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 4 VAO: Exam Over; Answer Key Is Expected Soon @ Tnpsc.gov.in New Delhi: held today in across several centres across Tamil Nadu and the official TNPSC answer key will be released in two days' time. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)'s Group 4 exam is conducted to select candidates for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service. Based on the practice of TNPSC, TNPSC VAO or Group 4 answer keys will be released on or before Tuesday.



Two types of question papers were set for TNPSC group 4 exam.



Type 1 of TNPSC Group 4 exam consisted of General Studies (75 items) + Aptitude Test (25 items) and General English ( total100 items).



Type 2 of TNPSC Group 4 consisted or General Studies (75 items) +Aptitude Test (25 items) and General Tamil ( total 100 items).



Candidates were given the option to choose either General Tamil or General English for answering the second 100 items apart from answering the first (75+25)100 items on General Studies and Aptitude Test.



The questions on General Studies were set both in English and Tamil.

TNPSC Group 4 VAO Answer Key: How to check



Step 1: Go to the official website of TNPSC

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: Click on the answer key link given near to the TNPSC VAO exam

Step 5: Check TNPSC VAO or group 4 answer key



TNPSC Group 4 VAO Result



Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 VAO written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission's website after the release of tentative and final answer keys.



After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.



