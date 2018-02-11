TNPSC Group 4 Exam Over; Answer Key Expected Soon @ Tnpsc.gov.in

Two types of question papers were set for TNPSC group 4 exam.
Type 1 of TNPSC Group 4 exam consisted of General Studies (75 items) + Aptitude Test (25 items) and General English ( total100 items).
Type 2 of TNPSC Group 4 consisted or General Studies (75 items) +Aptitude Test (25 items) and General Tamil ( total 100 items).
Candidates were given the option to choose either General Tamil or General English for answering the second 100 items apart from answering the first (75+25)100 items on General Studies and Aptitude Test.
The questions on General Studies were set both in English and Tamil.
TNPSC Group 4 VAO Answer Key: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of TNPSC
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Click on the answer key link
Step 4: Click on the answer key link given near to the TNPSC VAO exam
Step 5: Check TNPSC VAO or group 4 answer key
TNPSC Group 4 VAO Result
Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 VAO written examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission's website after the release of tentative and final answer keys.
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News