TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2017 Released; Check Here

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2017 Released @ Tnpsc.gov.in; Check Here New Delhi: y has been released on the official website of the exam. The TNPSC group 4 exam was held on February 11 at several centres across Tamil Nadu and the links of the official TNPSC answer keys of this Combined Civil Services Examination - 4 (Group - IV Services) have been reproduced here. Candidates may access the answer keys of TNPSC group 4 exam after clicking the links given here in this article. According to reports, more than 20 lakh applicants have applied for the TNPSC group 4 exam, out of which, 16 lakh appeared in the written exam on last Sunday. TNPSC had notified a total of 9351 vacancies are for this TNPSC group 4 or VAO recruitment last year.



Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)'s group 4 or VAO exam is organised to select candidates for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.



TNPSC Group 4 Official Answer Keys



According to TNPSC, right answers have been tick marked in the respective choices for each question within the links given here.





Objections or representations over this TNPSC group 4 answer keys, if any, shall be sent so as to reach the Commission's Office within 7 days.



The commission has also said representations received after February 21, 2018 will receive no attention.



GENERAL TAMIL



GENERAL ENGLISH



GENERAL STUDIES

TNPSC Group 4 VAO Answer Key: How to check



The aspirants who have appeared for the TNPSC group 4 exam may follow these steps to download the answer keys from the official website:



Step One: Go to the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in



Step Two: Click on the results link



Step Three: Click on the answer key link



Step Four: Click on the answer key link given near to the Combined Civil Services Examination -4 (Group - IV Services) link



Step Five: Check TNPSC VAO or group 4 answer key from next page



