TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2017 Released; Check Here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)'s group 4 or VAO exam is organised to select candidates for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.
TNPSC Group 4 Official Answer Keys
According to TNPSC, right answers have been tick marked in the respective choices for each question within the links given here.
Objections or representations over this TNPSC group 4 answer keys, if any, shall be sent so as to reach the Commission's Office within 7 days.
The commission has also said representations received after February 21, 2018 will receive no attention.
GENERAL TAMIL
GENERAL ENGLISH
GENERAL STUDIES
TNPSC Group 4 VAO Answer Key: How to check
The aspirants who have appeared for the TNPSC group 4 exam may follow these steps to download the answer keys from the official website:
Step One: Go to the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on the answer key link
Step Four: Click on the answer key link given near to the Combined Civil Services Examination -4 (Group - IV Services) link
