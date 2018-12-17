TNPSC Announces Result For Civil Services (Group II) Prelims Exam

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination- II (Group - II Services). The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 11, 2018. The commission has released the roll numbers of all those candidates who have qualified for the TNPSC Civil Services main examination. Candidates have been called in the ratio of 1:10 for the main examination.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination Group II Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to Commission's official website: www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on 'Latest Result' tab on the home page.

Step three: In the new window click on the Group II result link.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates' roll numbers.

The TNPSC Civil Services Main Examination will be conducted on February 23, 2019 in the forenoon session. Candidates who have qualified to appear in the Main examination will have to pay Rs. 150 towards the examination fee.

Candidates will also have to upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application. The facility to upload documents will be available from December 24, 2018 to January 10, 2019 at e-seva centres run by TACTV.

List of designated e-seva centres is available on the commission's official website. The information regarding documents to be uploaded will be made available on the official website and will be sent via SMS and through E-mail on the registered mobile number and email id respectively.

