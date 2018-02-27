TN MRB Invites Applications For Pharmacist Post; Check Details Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu has invited applications for recruitment to Pharmacist post. Applications have been invited from candidates who have Diploma in the concerned field.

Share EMAIL PRINT TN MRB Recruitment 2018 For Pharmacist Post; Check Details New Delhi: Medical Services Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu has invited applications for recruitment to Pharmacist post. Applications have been invited from candidates who have Diploma in the concerned field. The minimum age limit to apply is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years (age relaxation details for different categories can be found from the official website). The last date for submission of application is 5 March 2018. Candidates can deposit the application fee (offline mode) till 7 March 2018. Job notification is available at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.



Applicants should note that it is a temporary recruitment.



Vacancy Details

Pharmacist Homeopathy: 23 posts

Pharmacist Ayurveda: 38 posts

Pharmacist Sidhha: 148 posts

Pharmacist Unani: 20 posts



Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of 'marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Pharmacist (Siddha) duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.' Diploma marks will carry 50% weightage and HSC and class 10th marks will carry 30% and 20% weightage, respectively.



'After the selection is made by the Board, the Appointment and postings of Pharmacist (Siddha) will be made by the Appointing Authority. Any claim relating to the selection should be received within 30 days from the date of announcement of results. Claims received thereafter will not be considered.'



