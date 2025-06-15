Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: The bodies of the 274 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, who have been identified, are set to be handed over to their families by the Gujarat government on Sunday, sources said.

Nearly 600 doctors, assistants and drivers have been roped in to hand over the bodies, identified through DNA testing, outside Ahmedabad civil hospital, the sources added.

On Thursday, at least 274 people were killed in one of India's deadliest plane crashes involving a London-bound Air India flight. AI 171 - belonging to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet - crashed seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1.30 pm. It crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College before going up in flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

The pilot had issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said. Sources said the casualties include the passengers and crew on board AI 171, and local residents on ground.