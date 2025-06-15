Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: The bodies of the 274 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, who have been identified, are set to be handed over to their families by the Gujarat government on Sunday, sources said.
Nearly 600 doctors, assistants and drivers have been roped in to hand over the bodies, identified through DNA testing, outside Ahmedabad civil hospital, the sources added.
On Thursday, at least 274 people were killed in one of India's deadliest plane crashes involving a London-bound Air India flight. AI 171 - belonging to Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet - crashed seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1.30 pm. It crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College before going up in flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.
The pilot had issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said. Sources said the casualties include the passengers and crew on board AI 171, and local residents on ground.
"Where Do We Go?" Ahmedabad Crash Strikes Fear In People Living Near Airports
Densely populated pockets are located around airports in many cities across India and Thursday's Ahmedabad plane crash, in which at least 30 people were killed on the ground as well, has got residents worried about a tragedy like that hitting closer home.
The airport in Mumbai, which can handle more than 40 flights every hour, is surrounded by slums as well as posh homes, and residents of both say flights taking off sometimes give them the jitters now.
"We are within 1 km of the runway. There is a service road nearby which sees a lot of fish sellers, there are other hawkers selling food items as well. The leftovers are then thrown there, attracting birds," said a resident of an area around the Mumbai airport, implying that the chances of bird hits increase because of this.
Watch: Last Rites Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim Performed In Vadodara
#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Vadodara, Gujarat | Last rites of the Kalpana Prajapati, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June. pic.twitter.com/illkT6feZc— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025
Watch:31 Bodies Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Identified
#WATCH | #AhmedabadPlaneCrash | Ahmedabad: Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel says, "The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the… pic.twitter.com/EjrWdldRHn— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025
DNA Testing Of Vijay Rupani, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Yet To Be Over
According to sources, the DNA testing of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was one of the victims of the fatal crash, is yet to be completed. Once done, his body will be transported on a chartered plane to Rajkot. His final journey will begin from his residence in Prakash Society, Rajkot, passing through Kotecha Chowk, Kalawad Road Underpass, Astron Chowk, Yagnik Road, DH College, Malaviya Chowk, Corporation Chowk, Sanganwa Chowk, Palace Road, and Ramnath Para, before reaching the crematorium.
Watch: "We Are Devastated," Says Family Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim
#WATCH | Jayaben Gajjar was one of the passengers who died in #AhmedabadPlaneCrash. Her relative Neha Gajjar, while at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect Jayaben's remains after DNA match, says, "... Our family is completely devastated. We had never imagined that she would… pic.twitter.com/hCvE8AQsyB— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025
"Dangerous Manufacturing...": Boeing Whistleblower To NDTV On Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ed Pierson - the ex-high-level Boeing manager-turned-whistleblower, who testified before the United States Congress in 2019 that he had flagged safety issues with the company's 737 Max variant - has told NDTV of "chaotic and dangerous manufacturing" at its production facilities.
"That's right... during testimony (to the US Congress in April last year) Mr Salehpour, who is the engineer with Boeing who reported problems, i.e., structural issues, and he provided pretty startling information about employees forcing parts to fit together (by jumping on them, according to some whistleblowers) when you aren't supposed to force them together..," he told NDTV.
"Dangerous Manufacturing...": Boeing Whistleblower To NDTV On Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Ed Pierson - the ex-high-level Boeing manager-turned-whistleblower, who testified before the United States Congress in 2019 that he had flagged safety issues with the company's 737 Max variant - has told NDTV of "chaotic and dangerous manufacturing" at its production facilities.
"That's right... during testimony (to the US Congress in April last year) Mr Salehpour, who is the engineer with Boeing who reported problems, i.e., structural issues, and he provided pretty startling information about employees forcing parts to fit together (by jumping on them, according to some whistleblowers) when you aren't supposed to force them together..," he told NDTV.
1st Responder Was Having Lunch At Hostel Where Air India Plane Crashed In Ahmedabad
108 Ambulance driver Satinder Singh Sandhu was having lunch when he heard a loud explosion. One look outside one of the hostels of the BJ Medical College campus and he saw the makings of a great tragedy - thick black smoke and chaos. His phone rang and he rushed to the place where the smoke was emanating from to find an aircraft crashed and on fire.
The first person Mr Sandhu saw emerging from the crash site was a heavily burnt security guard. He told NDTV that he also saw the lone survivor of the crashed AI171 aircraft walking from the plane and then attempting to go back to save his relative on board. Unfortunately, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh's relative was among the 241 on board that died in Thursday's crash. The ambulance driver then rushed Mr Ramesh to the hospital, where he underwent treatment.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Priyanka Gandhi Calls For Corrective Measures
Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that once the reason for the Ahmedabad plane crash is found, corrective measures need to be taken to protect lives in the future.
"We should be united in our grief and provide as much solidarity as we can to the families of the passengers and others, including medical students, who lost their lives in the incident. It is a moment where we need to stand together and just provide solidarity," she said.
The Congress MP further said that it was also important to find "what went wrong".
"It is being investigated. I am sure the investigating agencies will in the next few days enlighten the nation as to what happened. Then in the future, whatever corrective measures need to be taken, will be taken to protect people and lives," she said.
Gujarat Admin To Hand Over Identified Bodies Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Today
The bodies of the 274 victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, who have been identified, are set to be handed over to their families by the Gujarat government on Sunday, sources said.