Chilling Video Shows Massive Fire At 67-Storey Dubai Skyscraper

A massive fire broke out in Dubai's 67-storey Marina Pinnacle on Friday night, with one resident capturing the "chaos" on video.

"I was in the building with my wife sleeping peacefully in our apartment while this was happening. We were lucky to step out just on time," said Nishit Sharma, who shared dramatic videos of the fire on Instagram.

"There is fire in our building. We were sleeping very peacefully and then suddenly everybody started evacuating. And now we are here," he added from the street below, describing the scene as "a lot of chaos" and "a huge fire."

His footage showed flames ripping through an upper-floor apartment of the Tiger Tower, embers raining down, and parts of the railing engulfed in fire and falling to the street. The side of the building was also seen catching fire, with thick smoke billowing into the air as a large crowd gathered below. Fire and rescue teams were seen in action.

The fire, which raged through the high-rise for nearly six hours, was eventually brought under control by the Dubai Civil Defence. Authorities confirmed that all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on X, "Specialised teams successfully evacuated all residents from the 67-storey building, prioritising their health and safety throughout the operation. Efforts continue to fully contain the fire."

Another post confirmed that ambulance teams and medical staff were on-site providing medical and mental health support to the evacuated residents.

The authorities are now working closely with the building's developer to arrange temporary housing for those affected.

This isn't the first fire incident at Marina Pinnacle. In May 2015, a kitchen fire on the 47th floor spread one level up before being contained by emergency crews.

An investigation into the cause of Friday night's fire is currently underway.