Several tourists are feared drowned after a bridge on a river near Pune collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said two people have died in the bridge collapse Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site in Pune, and rescue operation is underway. Locals and police were the first to begin rescue efforts, even before official teams arrived. Thirty-eight people have been rescued so far.
This area is a popular tourist destination and was crowded at the time of the incident. Residents had reportedly raised concerns earlier about the structural safety of the bridge, but many tourists were unaware of the potential danger.
Live Updates On Pune Bridge Collapse:
Eknath Shinde On Bridge Collapse
The accident is unfortunate, said Eknath Shinde who said he spoke to the Pune District Collector. "Efforts are ongoing to save as many people as possible, with priority given to evacuating those trapped as soon as possible. The collapsed bridge was old, and work orders have been issued for a new bridge. Additionally, instructions have been given to conduct structural audits on all bridges over the river in the state. This accident will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those responsible. No one will be spared," he said.
Bridge Collapse: Heavy Rains Raised Water Levels
Heavy rains had raised water levels in the Indrayani river at the site of the bridge collapse. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.
Bridge Collapse: Crane Pressed Into Service
A crane has been pressed into service as efforts continue to remove parts of the collapsed structure amid rescue operations. Visuals from the scene show sections of the bridge, mostly directly over the waters, have broken down and fallen into the river while rescue personnel from various agencies worked to locate and rescue the victims.
Bridge Collapse: 13 People Being Treated At Hospital
Thirteen people are being treated at the hospital while all the others taken there for treatment have been released.
Bridge Collapse: 2 People Have Died, Says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said two people have died in the bridge collapse. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district," he said.
Visuals Show A Portion Of Bridge In Water
Visuals showed a portion of bridge in water and several bystanders on the spot.
Bridge Collapse: Accident Site, A Tourist Hub, Was Crowded On Sunday
The site of the bridge collapse was crowded at the time of the accident as it a popular tourist hub. The strong flow of water, worsened by the flooding, may have contributed to the collapse
Bridge Collapse: Rescue Team At Spot
