"We Knew It Would Collapse": Pune Bridge A Tragedy In The Making

The scenic village of Kundmala in Maval, Pune turned into a site of shock and mourning after a 30-year-old footbridge - built only for pedestrians - collapsed last week under the weight of thousands of tourists and half a dozen bikes that crowded onto it.

Locals say they always knew the bridge would collapse one day.

Ganesh, who lived in the village all his life, voiced what many others confirmed: "We knew the bridge was going to fall - 100 per cent. So many people came here, but no one heard us."

The bridge, originally built only for local commuting, had become an unofficial tourist hotspot, especially on weekends.

As Lonavala remained overcrowded, Kundamala saw an influx of 2,000 to 4,000 visitors every Saturday and Sunday.

"Yesterday alone, 4,000 to 5,000 people came. Nearly 70-80 people were standing on the same metal part when it gave way," said Srushti Bhegade, a graduate who depended on the now-collapsed bridge to travel to classes and work.

A Lifeline Lost, A Village Cut Off

The 470-meter structure - of which 200 meters was iron-connected at least six to seven villages. Its fall has disrupted daily life. "This was the only road we had. Now, even for emergencies or delivering milk, we'll have to travel 15-20 km more," said Ganesh.

Students, workers, and elderly residents alike now face an arduous detour. "For a place we used to reach in minutes, now we need to travel 35-40 km," said another local.

Repeated Warnings, Delayed Action

The bridge was reportedly sanctioned for reconstruction last year, but bureaucratic delays and political apathy stalled the project. "The work order was issued on June 10 - a full year after it was cleared," said a local representative.

A member of the Gram Sabha added that a land dispute between two families further delayed proceedings.

More obstacles emerged when another government body objected to the new bridge being placed near their perimeter wall, forcing its realignment. That change pushed the cost above the Rs 8 crore initially sanctioned. Since the project came under the Public Works Department and not the local Gram Panchayat, the village body had limited control over the process.

A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, blamed the delay partially on back-to-back elections in 2024. "If the people had taken it more seriously, maybe something could've moved faster," the leader said.

Government Knew, But Acted Too Late

Documents accessed by NDTV reveal that the government was aware of the condition of the bridge and even moved to act. On July 4, 2024, officials informed the local representative that they would proceed as per his directions. A formal order followed the same day, and by July 11, the BJP's former district president Ravindra Bhegade was informed via letter that the work had been approved. Rs 8 crore was sanctioned for the project, and PWD officials carried out a site inspection and prepared a design.



Tenders were floated on October 15 - coincidentally, the same day the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

However, since the tendering process had already begun, the MCC didn't apply retroactively. Though the elections concluded on November 23 and a new government took office in December, it wasn't until June 10, 2025, that the work order was finally issued.

Notably, the date on the work order appears to have been handwritten by PWD officials - raising questions about potential backdating or procedural lapses.

Safety Ignored, Tourists Unchecked

Despite the danger, tourists, meanwhile, continued to gather on the fragile bridge - many clicking selfies and crowding the narrow space.

"Every year, 20-25 deaths happened due to selfies," Ganesh said. "We save 15-20 people every day. When we tell them to be careful, they get angry. They say it is not our place."

Sagar, another resident, said, "They come here in thousands. On weekends, we couldn't even see the other side of the bridge because it was packed. It was always the same issue."

Police sources said a fight between two bikers on the bridge had attracted a crowd moments before the collapse, adding excessive weight to an already overstressed section.

Police Presence Questioned

Just a week before the incident, senior police inspector Rayannavar from Talegaon Dabhade station had claimed, "These are some of the measures and restrictions we have implemented - maintaining police presence on Saturdays, Sundays, and other days; setting up checkpoints a short distance from Kundmala to restrict entry of vehicles other than those belonging to villagers; disallowing hawkers' zones; arranging for a fire brigade vehicle for emergencies; taking support from wildlife protection organizations engaged in social work; imposing time restrictions for tourists; and installing caution boards."

He confirmed to NDTV that four police marshalls were present at the site when the bridge collapsed and one of them even got stuck in the incident. "If you can find 100 people who say police weren't there, I can find 100 others, who say they were present."

But the locals still hold that they did not spot effective police presence on the day of the collapse.

"I called the police at 2 pm. The crowd was too much. I told them to send marshals - they didn't come. If they had, this may not have happened," said Ganesh.

Sarpanch Shashikant Shinde echoed similar frustration. "The tourists don't listen to the locals. We told them it was unsafe. Even the police can't control them easily. But if the authorities had stayed on site longer, they could've stopped this."

A Rescue Not Backed By The State

Sagar credited the Rotary Club Pimpri Elite for providing the safety gear that made rescues possible. "They gave us life jackets, ropes - not the government. Without that, 20-25 more people would've died. The chain-link fencing they installed for Rs 1 lakh saved many lives," he said.

Ravindra Bhegade confirmed that before official forces arrived, locals had already saved 35 people. "The police try, but the crowds don't listen - they even fight with us," he said.