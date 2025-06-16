5 Days Before Pune Bridge Collapsed, Order To Build New One Was Passed

The collapse of the 30-year-old pedestrian bridge in a Pune village that claimed four lives, came just five days after a work order was issued for the construction of a new bridge. Had the work order - issued after years of complaints from the villagers -been on time, last week's tragedy would not have taken place, say the locals.

The bridge, built for farmers on the Indrayani river 30 years ago, had become a selfie point in no time. Though its capacity was no more than four to five pedestrians at a time, it was carrying dozens of tourists and two-wheelers.

Alarmed, the locals tried to prod the government into action and at the same time, warn the tourists. But neither course of action succeeded.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, the bridge came down, claiming four lives. Many others were pulled out of the river in time.

Sources said the demand for a new bridge was placed seven years ago and the approval of Rs 8 crore was also received.

In 2017, local BJP MLA Digambar Bhegade was the first to demand a new bridge in place of the accident-hit bridge. After completing the inspection and design work, approval of Rs 8 crore for the new bridge was received in 2024 -- seven years after the demand.

But the work order was issued on June 10 -- a delay that many blame on officials.

"The process could have been faster. It took a lot of time. We were serious, but the officials were not serious. Also, this is a military area, there are always restrictions here," said Ravindra Bhegade, a local leader of the BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has asked the local officials for an "update". "Approval has been received to build the bridge at a cost of Rs 8 crore. I have asked the collector for an update, he will give detailed information," he said.