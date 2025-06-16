Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

5 Days Before Pune Bridge Collapsed, Order To Build New One Was Passed

Sources said the demand for a new bridge was placed seven years ago and the approval of Rs 8 crore was received in 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
5 Days Before Pune Bridge Collapsed, Order To Build New One Was Passed
The bridge was built for farmers on the Indrayani river 30 years ago (File)
Mumbai:

The collapse of the 30-year-old pedestrian bridge in a Pune village that claimed four lives, came just five days after a work order was issued for the construction of a new bridge. Had the work order - issued after years of complaints from the villagers -been on time, last week's tragedy would not have taken place, say the locals. 

The bridge, built for farmers on the Indrayani river 30 years ago, had become a selfie point in no time. Though its capacity was no more than four to five pedestrians at a time, it was carrying dozens of tourists and two-wheelers. 

Alarmed, the locals tried to prod the government into action and at the same time, warn the tourists. But neither course of action succeeded.

Around 3 pm on Sunday, the bridge came down, claiming four lives. Many others were pulled out of the river in time. 

Sources said the demand for a new bridge was placed seven years ago and the approval of Rs 8 crore was also received.

In 2017, local BJP MLA Digambar Bhegade was the first to demand a new bridge in place of the accident-hit bridge. After completing the inspection and design work, approval of Rs 8 crore for the new bridge was received in 2024 -- seven years after the demand.

But the work order was issued on June 10 -- a delay that many blame on officials.

"The process could have been faster. It took a lot of time. We were serious, but the officials were not serious. Also, this is a military area, there are always restrictions here," said Ravindra Bhegade, a local leader of the BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has asked the local officials for an "update".  "Approval has been received to build the bridge at a cost of Rs 8 crore. I have asked the collector for an update, he will give detailed information," he said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pune Bridge, Pune Bridge Collapse, Pune Bridge Collapsed
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com