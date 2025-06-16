In Pics: Pune Bridge Collapse That Killed 4, Injured Dozens

The bridge was declared unfit for vehicular traffic, according to officials.
Four people died and over 50 were injured when a nearly 30-year-old narrow bridge over the Indrayani River near Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon.
Many tourists, who were on the bridge, fell into the river that had been in spate after heavy rainfall over the weekend. Some of them were reportedly swept away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the rescue and relief operations following the bridge collapse.
