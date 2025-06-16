In Pics: Pune Bridge Collapse That Killed 4, Injured Dozens

Four people died and over 50 were injured when a nearly 30-year-old narrow bridge over the Indrayani River near Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

Many tourists, who were on the bridge, fell into the river that had been in spate after heavy rainfall over the weekend. Some of them were reportedly swept away.

The incident happened in Kundmala, a popular tourist destination that sees high footfall during monsoons.

According to officials, the bridge had been declared unsafe, but 100 people were on it, and most of them were busy taking selfies.

The bridge collapsed due to overcrowding by tourists who ignored the warning board at the spot, officials said.

Officials had not conducted a structural audit of the bridge in the past few years.

The rescue operations concluded this morning after nearly 15 hours.

Officials said that a total of 55 people were rescued. Of the four deaths - three people have been identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the rescue and relief operations following the bridge collapse.