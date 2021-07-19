Territorial Army Application Process Begins On July 20; Details Here

Territorial Army registration can be done on the official website at www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The Territorial Army has invited applications for the preliminary interview board for Territorial Army Commission 2021 for which the written examination will be held on September 26.

The application form submission will start from July 20 and will conclude on August 19. The Territorial Army registration can be done on the official website at www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The written examination will be held at Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Guwahati, Dimapur, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Shimla, Delhi, Ambala, Hisar, Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Udhampur, Srinagar and Nagrota.

"Applications are invited from gainfully employed young citizens for an opportunity of donning the uniform and serving the nation as Territorial Army Officers (Non Departmental), based on the concept of enabling motivated young citizens to serve in a military environment without having to sacrifice their primary professions," the Territorial Army official notification said

"You can serve the nation in two capacities - as a civilian and as a soldier. No other option allows you such an expanse of experiences," it added.

