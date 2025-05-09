India Mobilises The 'Terriers': What Is Territorial Army - NDTV Explains

The Indian Army chief has been given the go-ahead by the government to activate the Territorial Army (TA) to provide for essential guard or in a support role to the regular army. The government's decision comes amid the conflict with Pakistan.

Here's a 10-point explainer on the Territorial Army (TA) There are 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army. Of this, 14 Infantry Battalions (TA) or approximately 14,000 soldiers can be deployed in areas under the Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and Army Training Command, the government said. The Territorial Army was inaugurated by India's first Governor General C Rajagopalachari on October 9, 1949. This day is celebrated as 'TA Day' every year in honour of the 'Citizens Army', and the first TA week was celebrated from November 8 to 15, 1952. The TA began with various types of units such as Infantry Battalion (TA), Air Defence (TA), Medical Regiment (TA), Engineers Field Park Company (TA), Signal Regiment (TA), etc. However, these units were disbanded or converted into the regular army by 1972, except for Infantry Battalion (TA). TA units have been part of operations in 1962, 1965, and 1971. The 'Terriers' also went to Sri Lanka during Operation Pawan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Rakshak, and the north-east region during Operation Rhino and Operation Bajrang. In its present role, the TA is essentially a part of the regular army. The TA can provide units for the regular army as and when needed if the country is threatened. The TA can also relieve the regular army from static duties and help the civil administration in dealing with natural disasters and maintaining essential services during national emergency situations such as outbreak of hostilities with an enemy nation. The TA has 10 ecological battalions sponsored by state governments. These Ecological Task Force Battalions (TA) use the technical expertise of the respective state forest department for afforestation-linked activities, and soil conservation. By virtue of their task and role, the Ecological Territorial Army units are contributing immensely by ecological activities towards disaster mitigation and also be part of nation-building efforts of the Indian Army. There are also departmental TA regiments for oil and natural gas installations and the railways. The Assam agitation of 1980 led to a massive loss in oil production, estimated at over Rs 5,000 crore. Combat Engineer Regiments were deployed to take over oil and gas installations for maintaining production. So, the raising of the oil sector TA units was the result of the lessons learnt during this period. Civilians can apply to become TA officers. In this way, the TA says people can serve the nation in two capacities - as a civilian, and as a soldier. The eligibility conditions include Indian citizenship, age range between 18 and 42 years, graduation from a recognised university, physically and mentally fit, and gainfully employed. Serving members of the regular armed forces and not eligible to apply as officers in the TA.

