Territorial Army Officer Exam 2023: Admit Card Out, Salary Up To Rs 2.17 Lakh, Details Here

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can access hall tickets on the official website.

Territorial Army has released the admit card for the exam recruiting officers. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19 positions. Those who have applied for the entrance test can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website. The application process began on October 23, 2023, with a deadline for submission on November 21, 2023. The examination is likely to be held in the last week of December in computer-based mode.

Age limit:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and should not surpass the age of 42 as of November 21, 2023.

Educational qualification:

A minimum educational qualification of a graduation degree from a recognised university is required.

Ineligibility:

Individuals currently serving in the regular army, Navy, Air Force, police, GREF, paramilitary, and similar forces are not eligible.

Selection process:

The selection process involves a two-stage evaluation comprising a psychological aptitude test and an intelligence test conducted at Service Selection Boards. All candidates will undergo the stage one test on the first day of reporting at selection centres. Those who qualify in stage one will progress to the second stage and the remaining tests.

Order of merit:

Male and female candidates will be ranked separately based on the total marks obtained in the online entrance examination and SSB tests.

Examination pattern:

The examination will consist of 100 questions, totaling 100 marks. The subjects covered include Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge, and English.

Examination duration:

The examination will last for two hours.

Penalty for incorrect answers:

For each incorrect response, a deduction of one-third (0.33%) of the marks assigned to that question will be applied.

Service terms and conditions:

The Territorial Army operates part-time, requiring mandatory two months of training annually and does not offer a full-time career. Service in the Territorial Army does not guarantee a pension, and eligibility for the same is contingent upon embodied service as per organisational needs. Commission is granted at the rank of Lieutenant.

Pay and allowances:

When called for training and military service, officers in the Territorial Army receive the same pay, allowances, and privileges as regular army officers.

Promotions: Promotions up to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel follow a time scale, subject to meeting specified criteria. Promotion to the ranks of Colonel and Brigadier is based on selection.

Military service duration:

Officers commissioned in the Territorial Army may be deployed for longer durations based on military requirements.

Pay scales:

The pay scales for different ranks in the Territorial Army are as follows:

Lieutenant: Level 10, 56,100 - 1,77,500, with an allowance of 15,500

Captain: Level 10A, 61,300 - 1,93,900, with an allowance of 15,500

Major: Level 11, 69,400 - 2,07,200, with an allowance of 15,500

Lt Colonel: Level 12A, 1,21,200 - 2,12,400, with an allowance of 15,500

Colonel: Level 13, 1,30,600 - 2,15,900, with an allowance of 15,500

Brigadier: Level 13A, 1,39,600 - 2,17,600, with an allowance of 15,500

Document requirements for interview: