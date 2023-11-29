Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For Officer Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.17 Lakh

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The Territorial Army has invited applications for officer posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill six posts. The application window opened on November 20, 2023, and it will close on December 19. Those eligible and interested can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is December 19. The selection process, administered by the Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB), will include four phases.

Age limit:

The age limit for the Territorial Army Officers post ranges from 18 to 42.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The Territorial Army Recruitment 2023 will involve a comprehensive four-phase selection process, starting with document verification, followed by a written test, a practical test, and ending with an interview.

Phase I: Document check

Candidates will undergo a document check based on qualifications to prepare a merit list, and call letters for the written test will be issued.

Phase II: Written test (100 marks)

Only candidates scoring 60 per cent in the objective-type written test will qualify for the practical test.

Phase III: Practical test (100 marks)

Candidates qualifying for the practical test will proceed to the interview.

Phase IV: Interview (300 marks)

The final phase of the selection process.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the Territorial Army.

Select the notification for the specific recruitment drive.

Click on the "Territorial Army Application Form" link.

Complete the application form and submit

Take a printout for future reference

Applicants are advised to submit the application form, along with all necessary documents mentioned in the notification, to the Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, KG Marg, New Delhi, between November 20, 2023, and December 19, 2023.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2023: Salary details