Body Of Soldier Kidnapped By Terrorists Found In Forest In J&K's Anantnag

The body of a missing Territorial Army soldier from the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir has been recovered, officials said today. Hilal Ahmad Bhat was among the two soldiers who were allegedly kidnapped by terrorists during search operations in the forest area of Anantnag last night.

While one jawan escaped, Mr Bhat's body was found in the Kazwan forest area in Kokernag. Security forces had launched a massive search operation to trace him.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the brave heart, Rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat, in line of duty for the nation. His courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on X.

Earlier this morning, Chinar Corps had confirmed that the soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing.

"Based on intelligence input, a joint counter-terrorist operation was launched by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and agencies in the Kazwan Forest on October 8. The operation continued overnight as one soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing," it posted on X.