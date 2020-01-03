Telangana Government, IIT Hyderabad Collaborate For AI Research

IIT Hyderabad and Telangana government have collaborated for research on Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad will collaborate with the Government of Telangana for research on Artificial Intelligence. The Institute is partnering with the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) Department, Government of Telangana, for building/identifying quality datasets, along with third parties such as the industry.

The institute will also work on Education and Training to prepare and deliver content and curriculum on AI courses which will be delivered to college students along with industry participants.

The MoU was signed by Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, Departments of Information Technology (IT) and Industries and Commerce (I&C) during an event held on January 2 as part of '2020: Declaring Telangana's Year of AI' initiative.

On the importance of this collaboration, Prof B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "IIT Hyderabad is a pioneer in the field of Artificial Intelligence. IIT Hyderabad is the first Institute in the country to launch a B.Tech. program in AI. With a strong base of close to 25 faculty members in the Department of AI, IIT Hyderabad is looking forward to such opportunities to come up with many more innovations and research achievements in the field."

The Telangana government declared 2020 as the 'Year of Artificial Intelligence' with the objective of promoting its use in various sectors ranging from urban transportation and healthcare to agriculture and others.

The ITE&C Department aims to develop the ecosystem for the industry and to leverage emerging technologies for improving service delivery as part of this collaboration.

Talking about the salient features of this collaboration, Dr. Vineeth N. Balasubramanian, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Hyderabad, said, "This collaboration provides us a unique opportunity to leverage our combined experience and expertise in AI at IIT-H for local social good, along with the State government. Having the Government as a partner will allow us an ideal interface to work with industry leaders, startups and colleges in research and training in AI."

IIT Hyderabad will also assist the Telangana State in developing a strategy for AI/HPC (Artificial Intelligence / High-Performance Computing) infrastructure for various state needs and provide technology mentorship to identified partners for exploring and building AI PoCs (Point of Contacts).

Click here for more Education News