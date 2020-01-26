Assam To Fill Over 15,000 Teaching Posts In Schools, Colleges In Next 6 Months

Assam government has announced to fill over 15,000 teaching posts.

Assam government has announced to fill over 15,000 teaching posts in schools and higher educational institutions. In a press conference at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat) on January 25, State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 9,635 regular teaching posts in schools will be filled before March 31, 2020. "8000 posts will be filled at district level with announcement of result of Teacher Eligibility Test for Secondary Education in February, 2020," he also said.

For college teacher recruitment, he said "Government has decided to recruit 665 posts of faculties in college level. The principals of colleges will have the authority to fill the vacant posts in next 6 months."

Himanta Biswa Sarma has also announced major decisions of the state government that are to be undertaken, in the next 6 months, for improvement in school and higher education.

The Assam government will release 962.93 crore to School Management and Development Committee for infrastructure development in schools. "An amount of 962.93 crores will be released to SMDC for construction of ACR in 10702 schools in 13564 units, partition wall in 7813 schools in 10472 units, boys toilets in 1379 schools and for electrification in 37560 schools," said the Education Minister.

The government has also decided to set up 100 high schools in tea gardens and upgrade high schools to higher secondary schools in the next 6 months.

Science stream will also be introduced in many colleges in the State.

It has also been decided to establish new colleges, universities, higher and technical schools/ colleges, law and B.Ed colleges within 6 months.

