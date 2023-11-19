SSC To Open Registration For 75,768 Constable (GD) Posts On November 24

SSC GD Constable 2024: The examination will consist of one objective-type paper with 80 questions.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to commence online registration for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill 75,768 posts. Those interested can review the eligibility criteria, syllabus, and other essential details related to the recruitment on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration will remain open until December 28, 2023, according to the notification. The examination is scheduled to take place in February, 2024.

Age eligibility criteria:

Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years of age as of August 01, 2023, with age relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational qualifications:

Candidates should have passed the 10th grade from a recognised board.

Application fee:

The application fee for SSC GD Constable 2023 is Rs 100, although women candidates and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

Exam pattern:

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will consist of one objective-type paper with 80 questions, each carrying two marks. The questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type and will be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

The syllabus includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi comprehension, testing candidates' analytical aptitude, general awareness, mathematical skills, and language understanding.