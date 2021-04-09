SSC To Announce Result For Stenographer, Junior Scientific Assistant, Other Posts Today

SSC is expected to release Stenographer and Selection post results today.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the computer based exam result for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' post and Phase 8 selection post today. The SSC result will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number.

SSC Result Link

In December, the SSC had released the schedule of the forthcoming results.

As per the result schedule, the final result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 will be released on April 20.

The final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 will be released on June 30. The SSC CHSL 2020 will be held from April 12 to April 27. For candidates of West Bengal the exam has been rescheduled to May due to the assembly election.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C' and ‘D' examination was notified in 2019 and the exam was held from December 22, 2020 to December 24, 2020. In the previous edition of this exam a total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered and a total of 1,85,357 candidates had appeared for it.

The SSC also conducts exams, known as selection exams, for filling vacancies in various departments like Geological Survey of India, DGQA New Delhi, DTE General NCC New Delhi, Weaver's Service Centre, Guwahati, and others. This recruitment was announced on February 21, 2020. The computer based test was held from June 10, 2020 to June 12, 2020.

