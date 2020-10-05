SSC To Notify Stenographer Recruitment This Week

SSC will notify Stenographer recruitment on October 10.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the details of Stenographer recruitment on October 10. In 2019 the exam was announced in September. SSC holds this exam every year for recruitment of Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various ministries, departments and organizations. Candidates with skills in stenography are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 are eligible for the post. The upper age limit for Stenographer grade 'D' post is 27 years and for stenographer grade 'C' post is 30 years. Age relaxation details will be given in the official notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based test which will consist of general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and English language and comprehension. The total duration of the exam is 2 hours. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the completion of the exam the SSC will release answer key of the exam. SSC will allow the candidates to challenge the answer keys within the time limit given by it through on-line modality only.

